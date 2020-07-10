How to prepare for isolation or hospital if you contract Covid-19

South Africans should have a household contingency plan and cover their bases in case they contract Covid-19, an expert has said.

This has become urgent, with thousands of new Covid-19 infections occurring daily and the possibility of contracting the virus likely to increase over the next few months.

Geraldine Bartlett, chief professional officer at Universal Healthcare, said it was worth doing “scenario planning” and considering what needed to be in place should a family member contract the infection.

“While more than 80% of people are likely to only be mildly ill with Covid-19, there are still things you should plan and organise if you have to self-isolate at home for the obligatory 14 days.