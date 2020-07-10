EL cult 'miracle worker' admits they were fake

PREMIUM

After years of getting his followers to believe in his “miracles”, controversial East London pastor Jay Israel has admitted it was all an act.



Israel is the same pastor who in 2018 duped thousands of congregants of the Spirit Life Church in East London into believing they had witnessed “miracles” when he healed seven people who had been ill, paralysed and wheelchair-bound for many years...

