Wits confers honorary doctorates on John Kani and Dr Isidor Segal
Wits University has awarded renowned actor and playwright Dr John Kani an honorary doctorate in literature in recognition of his contribution to the arts and social justice.
In his acceptance speech, Kani said it was the artist's duty to speak openly about the many challenges that SA faces. These include racism, reconciliation, sexual and gender-based violence, a general lack of humanity, a redistribution of the country’s wealth and resources, and an inclusive economy.
“However, action is needed more than just words. Now is the time for all of us artists, who have the luxury of a public platform, to campaign openly against what is wrong in our country — just as we did against apartheid — and hopefully contribute towards building a brighter and more promising future for all who live in this wonderful land of ours,” he said.
“If we ever achieve that, we would have finally fulfilled Madiba’s dream for the land he was so committed to.”
Kani lamented that gender-based violence had become a national scourge that resulted in daily media headlines.
“As a nation, we have still not come up with a radical and effective plan of action to address this dire situation. Unfortunately, until the perpetrators of this violence suffer immediate consequences for their actions, very little is going to change,” he said.
Prof Isidor Segal was awarded the degree of Doctor of Science in Medicine.
According to Wits University, Segal led the teaching and training of gastroenterology specialists on the continent.
Accepting his award, Segal said: “As I stand here today, with 87 years of life in me, I encourage you all to take a moment to appreciate your wonderful present, but also to look back at your years as students, and glance forward to your bright futures.
“I am honoured to be standing here with you as a fellow alumnus of this wonderful university as you start your journey into your professional lives. Actually, I am delighted just to be standing at all!”
He said his experience had showed that from humble beginnings it is determination that separates the impossible from the possible.
“My final lesson to you is you have the ability and opportunity to achieve anything you want in life.”
Segal worked at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto for 40 years. In 1975 he opened the hospital's gastroenterology unit.
In 2016 Segal published a 132-page collection of poetry, titled Diary of a Slumboy: Selected Poems. He referred to these as snapshots of Soweto and Bara.