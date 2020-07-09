There are 2,692 Covid-19 cases in Gauteng's hospitals

Private and state hospitals in Gauteng are treating 2,692 patients for Covid-19, the provincial government says. This is up from 2,553 people who were in hospital two days ago.

The province recorded 3,527 new cases in the past 24-hour cycle, the government said on Thursday. No deaths were recorded over the past day.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the cumulative number of infections in the province was 75,015, with 23,804 recoveries and 478 deaths.

Kekana said 37,962 people had been traced after coming into contact with people diagnosed as having the virus - 23,889 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated, Kekana said.