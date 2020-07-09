State calls for Aurora bookkeeper to be jailed

A bookkeeper who admitted to stealing more than R1.2m from the Aurora Special Care Centre for the physically and mentally disabled will hear his fate later this month.



While the defence wants Johannes Gieselbach, 44, to be placed under house arrest so that he can continue working towards paying back the money he pocketed to fuel his online gambling habit, the state has asked for a lengthy term of imprisonment of up to 12 years...

