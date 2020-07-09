Smokers roll into city centre to protest against tobacco ban

A small but colourful group of smokers gathered on Wednesday morning, under the banner of #smokersunitesa, to protest against the ban on tobacco.

About 50 smokers participated in a national protest outside the City Hall with the intention of submitting an electronic memorandum signed by thousands to lift the ban on smoking.

The memorandum will later be submitted to the office of the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Jesmique Jacobs, 28, from Central, one of the protest organisers, said they were there to have their voices heard.

“People have been affected emotionally, physically and mentally by the ban on cigarettes during the lockdown,” she said.

“We decided to wear orange masks because we feel we are in prison and our voices aren’t being heard.

“We are here for workers in the tobacco industry who are going to lose their jobs.

“One of those people is my father. What did Nelson Mandela fight for if we can’t have our right to choose?”