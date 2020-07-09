Reasons why HIV-positive patients default on ARVs during the lockdown

Fear of contracting Covid-19, transport problems and economic reasons such as the increase in costs of travelling are some of the reasons that have kept many HIV-positive South Africans from collecting their medication during the lockdown, a new study has revealed.

The new research on the impact of the lockdown on decentralised antiretroviral therapy programmes, which was presented at the 23rd International Aids Conference on Wednesday, has also revealed that mistrust of the government and health sector’s management of Covid-19 has driven many HIV patients underground.

Lead researcher Jana Jarolimova, an infectious disease clinical and research fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital in the US, said among the 300 participants involved in the study, who received their treatment at pharmacies and community facilities as opposed to clinics, “the most commonly identified concerns regarding the pandemic were being infected with Covid-19, unable to work, and money running out”.