Power cut risk for tonight as Eskom battles breakdowns

The possibility of load-shedding is high for Thursday evening, says Eskom, as it appeals to the public to urgently reduce electricity usage.

The power generation system is severely constrained, as a result of faults at some of the utility's generation units.

“One generation unit at the Tutuka power station tripped, while another one was taken off the grid, as well as a unit at Lethabo. The return to service of a generation unit each at Duvha and Kendal power stations have been delayed. All of these have added significant pressure to the generation system.

“Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom's ability to supply the county through the peak demand period of 17.00 to 21:00.”

This constrained supply situation may persist through the weekend, the power utility warned.

“We urge the public's co-operation in managing demand to help us avoid load-shedding and supply the country's demand though the peak periods.”