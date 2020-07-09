Police investigating Table Mountain trail runner's death

Police have opened an inquest into the death of trail runner Ken Stephen after a body, believed to be his, was discovered on Table Mountain on Wednesday.

“This office can confirm that an unknown body has been spotted by the volunteers while searching for a missing person on Wednesday 8 July 2020 at 13:29,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC Van Wyk.

“They alerted the Skynet helicopter (Wilderness Search and Rescue Team) who, with the help of the rescue team, brought the body down from Table Mountain at 17:15. The body hasn’t been identified yet.''