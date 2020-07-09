North West premier checks into hospital for 'voluntary quarantine'

“The premier decided to go into voluntary quarantine at a hospital because he stays at an official residence and has a lot of people who work there.

“It was precautionary — for his safety and the safety of the people who are part of his domestic team, like gardeners and helpers.”

Ngesi said another concern was the number of people who visit the residence.

“There was traffic there. They wanted to come and pass their regards on. There were people at the entrance.”

Ngesi was adamant that Mokgoro was well, saying that about 30 minutes before speaking to TimesLIVE at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, the premier had been conducting a live radio interview. His only symptom was a slight cough and his condition had not deteriorated.

“He was in good spirits,” he added.