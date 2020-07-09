‘Loving and humble’ Dr Swartbooi dies at 55

With more than three decades in the Port Elizabeth medical fraternity, Dr Lucky John Swartbooi is remembered by colleagues as a mentor who took many Eastern Cape doctors under his wing.

Swartbooi, 55, who was a clinical manager at Empilweni TB Hospital in New Brighton, died on Sunday after a short illness.

An intimate memorial service for Swartbooi was held at Empilweni Hospital on Thursday.

Nurses and working staff at the hospital braved the Port Elizabeth wind and maintained social distancing in the quad-like area near the hospital’s kitchen to pay their final respects to Swartbooi.

The Mount Frere-born doctor worked at Livingstone before opening his own practice.

In 2001, he joined Empilweni as a medical officer and was promoted to clinical manager in 2009.

Empilweni CEO Tandisizwe Ndamase said Swartbooi was an intelligent and resourceful colleague.

“One could tell that Dr Swartbooi had been in the industry for more than three decades because he had that institutional memory and could always help whenever we needed information about the hospital.

“He was an extremely intelligent and knowledgeable person who was always very warm towards everyone irrespective of who they were,” Ndamase said.

Ndamase said the hospital was informed of Swartbooi’s death on Sunday.

The doctor died in his Lovemore Heights home.

In his practice, Swartbooi mentored medical interns and some of those Eastern Cape doctors have now become professors and experts in their fields.

East London doctor Sibulelo Mtshatsheni met Swartbooi in 1997 and was a locum doctor at his practice for three years.

“Dr Swartbooi stays in my memory for two things in particular — his willingness to teach the younger doctors about both the clinical and business sides of a medical practice and, secondly, his generosity with his time whenever someone needed to learn something from him,” Mtshatsheni said.

The doctor attributed his bedside manners to Swartbooi, saying he was emphatic in treating patients with respect and kindness.

“Bedside manners and how to relate well to patients is something you don’t learn from books in medical school and it’s one of the things I’ll always hold on to that I learnt from him,” he said.

Port Elizabeth obstetrics and gynaecology professor Mfundo Mabenge, who was an intern at Swartbooi’s practice in 1996, described her former mentor as a loving and humble person who was dedicated to health care in Port Elizabeth.

.

“I am a professor today because of people like [Swartbooi] who trained me when I was an intern. PE has lost a good clinician.

“I was fortunate enough to not only work with him but also meet him at school functions because my son and his daughter were in high school together and even then he treated me with the same kindness and respect he did when I was his junior,” Mabenge said.

Speaking at the memorial service on Thursday, a colleague who said she had grown to become a family friend described the media as “jealous of his smartness”.

This after media in 2008 reported that Swartbooi had endorsed fraudulent welfare payment applications for about R13,000. He pleaded guilty and was given a suspended sentence.

Swartbooi is survived by his wife, Nomfundo, and his children, Nthabiseng, Lucky John jnr, Ayabulela, Shari-Fiona, Lloyd and Johnathan.