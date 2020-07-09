Car lands upside down on railway tracks after woman loses control of vehicle

A woman was left in a critical condition after she lost control of her car which rolled and landed on railway tracks in Alberton, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the car rolled down an embankment and landed upside down on the railway tracks.

The crash happened on Heidelberg Road around 6.29am on Wednesday.

The woman was treated on the scene and airlifted to hospital.