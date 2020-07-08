Western Cape Premier Alan Winde tests positive for Covid-19
Western Cape premier Alan Winde tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
He said he was at a higher risk of developing more serious illness because he was over 55-years-old and suffered from type-2 diabetes.
“I received a positive test result for Covid-19 this morning, and I am in self-isolation at home for 14 days,” Winde said in a statement.
“On Sunday, I started to develop mild flu-like symptoms. As I am Diabetic (type 2) and over 55 years of age, I know I am at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness. I therefore went to be tested to determine the cause of the symptoms on Monday.”
He said he had stayed home since he started feeling sick and said that it felt as though he had cold.
“However, given my risk category, I will be carefully monitoring my health to make sure that any change is picked up quickly.”
He said he would still be conducting meetings to co-ordinate the Western Cape’s Covid-19 response.
“The Western Cape has been working around the clock to ready our health care system for the increase in cases expected over this time, and we will not let our foot off the pedal. The fight continues,” said Winde.
He was in the process of contacting people he had been in contact with from the last three days before him showing symptoms.
“Close contacts must self-quarantine. This means that you must stay at home and not come into contact with other people,” said Winde.
Winde will host his weekly digital press conference on Thursday when he said he would answer more questions.
“I will also use the opportunity to share medical expertise on Diabetes as a high-risk category during Covid-19. As I am Diabetic, this is something very close to my heart,” said Winde.
He said he was also looking forward to meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa online during the scheduled President’s Coordinating Council meeting on Thursday afternoon.