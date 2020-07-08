Western Cape Premier Alan Winde tests positive for Covid-19

Western Cape premier Alan Winde tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

He said he was at a higher risk of developing more serious illness because he was over 55-years-old and suffered from type-2 diabetes.

“I received a positive test result for Covid-19 this morning, and I am in self-isolation at home for 14 days,” Winde said in a statement.

“On Sunday, I started to develop mild flu-like symptoms. As I am Diabetic (type 2) and over 55 years of age, I know I am at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness. I therefore went to be tested to determine the cause of the symptoms on Monday.”

He said he had stayed home since he started feeling sick and said that it felt as though he had cold.

“However, given my risk category, I will be carefully monitoring my health to make sure that any change is picked up quickly.”