Seven arrests in separate incidents within 24 hours
The SAPS’s anti-gang unit and public order policing (POP) in Port Elizabeth arrested at least seven people over 24 hours on charges ranging from dealing in illicit drugs to illegal possession of a firearm.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the arrests stemmed from three separate incidents.
Naidu said on Monday four men aged 26-35 were arrested and charged with dealing in drugs after the vehicle they were travelling in was searched by police.
According to Naidu, at about 9.45pm anti-gang unit members were following a VW Golf in Jakavula Street, Kwazakhele, when they noticed a packet being thrown out of the window of the moving vehicle.
Police managed to corner the vehicle in Noxongo Street after the driver collided into a boundary wall.
“On searching the vehicle, a total of 250 Mandrax tablets was confiscated,” Naidu said.
The estimated street value of the confiscated drugs was R12,500, Naidu said.
In the second incident, about 15 minutes later, POP members searched a house in Mabandla Street, KwaNobuhle, and arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of dealing in drugs after 46g of tik, 24 rolls of dagga and some loose dagga were seized.
In another unrelated incident, at about 4am on Tuesday, anti-gang unit members arrested two suspects while patrolling in Van Duuren Street, Gelvandale.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs after police found a small quantity of cocaine on him, while a 21-year-old male who was with him was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The 6.35 Baby Browning pistol was reported stolen in Beacon Bay in December 2019, Naidu said.
All the arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon.
“A nexus between gang activity, illegal drugs and firearms is prominent in the northern areas of Port Elizabeth, therefore continuous proactive measures must be enforced to address this problem,” Naidu said.