Seven arrests in separate incidents within 24 hours

The SAPS’s anti-gang unit and public order policing (POP) in Port Elizabeth arrested at least seven people over 24 hours on charges ranging from dealing in illicit drugs to illegal possession of a firearm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the arrests stemmed from three separate incidents.

Naidu said on Monday four men aged 26-35 were arrested and charged with dealing in drugs after the vehicle they were travelling in was searched by police.

According to Naidu, at about 9.45pm anti-gang unit members were following a VW Golf in Jakavula Street, Kwazakhele, when they noticed a packet being thrown out of the window of the moving vehicle.

Police managed to corner the vehicle in Noxongo Street after the driver collided into a boundary wall.

“On searching the vehicle, a total of 250 Mandrax tablets was confiscated,” Naidu said.

The estimated street value of the confiscated drugs was R12,500, Naidu said.