Premier wants all EC corpses tested for Covid-19 but MEC cites test kit shortage

Mabuyane said: “We are saying all deaths, even if it was due to other conditions, must be tested so we know that those left behind are safe. We have many people who die at home due to comorbidities. People must be tested even if it is posthumous.”

However, in an interview, Gomba told HeraldLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE there were “not enough” testing kits in the province.

“There is no province that has its own test kits. Test kits will never be enough. People die while they are waiting for tests or they die at home and there is no one who says it is because of Covid-19 because the person has not been tested.

“After the funerals we get people who come forward with symptoms suggesting the person buried could have been positive. That does not give us the correct provincial Covid-19 statistics,” she said.

Mabuyane said the province was recording 2,000 new cases daily.

“We are now reaching a point where people will not be burying their loved ones. We will no longer be talking about 50 people, but people will be buried by children and siblings. We have already received complaints from funeral parlours that they are being overwhelmed.

“We are the second highest from Gauteng, and even above the Western Cape with daily stats, so this shows that this infection rate is really galloping somehow.”