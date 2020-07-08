PE airport ready for take-off

Arriving two hours before a flight, throwing used gloves and face masks into red biohazard bins and making sure you do not sit in the wrong chair will become the new norm for those flying out of the Port Elizabeth International Airport.

On Monday, airport management were on hand to see the first business flight leave the once-dormant runway en route to Cape Town.

Port Elizabeth airport management also invited media for an on-site tour — led by operations manager Anthony Groom — to demonstrate the safety measures that had been put in place for workers and passengers in line with level 3 coronavirus lockdown regulations.

Groom said the SA Civil Aviation Authority visited the Port Elizabeth airport on June 30 and it was subsequently given approval to operate from Monday.