Nqwazi grilled over Nelson Mandela Bay executives’ salary hikes

Former acting city boss Noxolo Nqwazi has until the close of business on Friday to explain why she authorised salary increases for senior managers in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, allegedly without council approval.

In a letter addressed to Nqwazi, dated July 7, new acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu claims she increased her salary as well as those of CFO Selwyn Thys, executive director of economic development, tourism and agriculture Anele Qaba and infrastructure and engineering head Walter Shaidi.

Mapu said the salaries of the four were hiked from R1.8m a year to R2.2m (an increase of 22.2%).

Nqwazi earlier denied any wrongdoing, saying the council had previously resolved that once an appointment was made by the council for Section 56/57 managers, the issue of salary negotiations would be attended to and resolved by the mayor.

“This process was followed and reports tabled to the acting executive mayor for his approval, which was provided and a resolution issued.

“So there is nothing untoward about the process,” she said in an interview with The Herald at the weekend.

On Wednesday, Nqwazi said: “[Executive directors], like all other employees, have a right to negotiate their salaries when commencing a new term.

“It is unfair for anyone to start a new contract at a lesser salary and this is within the salary scales as per the regulations.

“Each [executive director] provided their proof of salary in the process, including their motivation for the negotiation.

“Actually, corporate services and payroll would never allow such payment without the mayor’s approval.”

Mapu’s letter states that the allegations pertaining to salary increases were tabled and discussed at the council meeting of June 29.