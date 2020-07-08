Nqwazi grilled over Nelson Mandela Bay executives’ salary hikes
Former acting city boss Noxolo Nqwazi has until the close of business on Friday to explain why she authorised salary increases for senior managers in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, allegedly without council approval.
In a letter addressed to Nqwazi, dated July 7, new acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu claims she increased her salary as well as those of CFO Selwyn Thys, executive director of economic development, tourism and agriculture Anele Qaba and infrastructure and engineering head Walter Shaidi.
Mapu said the salaries of the four were hiked from R1.8m a year to R2.2m (an increase of 22.2%).
Nqwazi earlier denied any wrongdoing, saying the council had previously resolved that once an appointment was made by the council for Section 56/57 managers, the issue of salary negotiations would be attended to and resolved by the mayor.
“This process was followed and reports tabled to the acting executive mayor for his approval, which was provided and a resolution issued.
“So there is nothing untoward about the process,” she said in an interview with The Herald at the weekend.
On Wednesday, Nqwazi said: “[Executive directors], like all other employees, have a right to negotiate their salaries when commencing a new term.
“It is unfair for anyone to start a new contract at a lesser salary and this is within the salary scales as per the regulations.
“Each [executive director] provided their proof of salary in the process, including their motivation for the negotiation.
“Actually, corporate services and payroll would never allow such payment without the mayor’s approval.”
Mapu’s letter states that the allegations pertaining to salary increases were tabled and discussed at the council meeting of June 29.
“A motion of exigency before the council reflected that the then acting city manager, without any authorisation from the council and contrary to council resolutions of 05 December 2020 (sic) on appointment of various managers accountable to the city manager, caused payments of salary packages of Ms N Nqwazi, Mr S Thys, Mr A Qaba and Dr W Shaidi to be paid.
“I am advised that this conduct of the acting city manager and the [executive directors] concerned, whereby they [allegedly] colluded in increasing their salaries without council resolution authorising such salary hikes, is a breach of provisions of Section 57 of the municipal systems act ... and has to be accounted for.
“I have to inform the council of the true state of affairs in regard to the matter in question ... Public money must be accounted for diligently, correctly and adequately,” Mapu writes.
He said he was obliged to ask Nqwazi to explain why she authorised or allowed “an unlawful payment of money” in the form of salaries.
Mapu gave her until the close of business on Friday to respond to his letter.
Nqwazi, who was removed from the acting city manager role and replaced by Mapu in June, has been accused by acting ANC chief whip Litho Suka of refusing to pay accounting firm PwC while she was in the position, allegedly to ensure two forensic reports never saw the light of day.
The accusation is contained in a report sent to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule a week ago explaining why ANC councillors defied provincial party bosses when they endorsed Mapu as acting city manager.
Nqwazi has vehemently denied the allegation, saying the municipality could only pay for work done and therefore it would be highly irregular to pay for a report that has not been submitted to the municipality.
Thys and Qaba declined to comment.
The Herald has reached out to Shaidi for comment.