More than R5m damage to trucks in Bay

The All Truck Driver’s Foundation (ATDF) has distanced itself from any acts of violence or damage to property and has cautioned its members against violence as the truck drivers’ national shutdown continues.

Foundation representative Xolani Masimini said truck drivers had gathered on Tuesday morning at the Swartkops truck stop but by evening they had returned home and remained peaceful throughout the day.

Port Elizabeth police confirmed that the first day of the national shutdown, Tuesday, had been marred by violence and intimidation.

Truckers are protesting about what they say is a preference by employers for hiring foreigners rather than SA residents.

Bay police warned perpetrators that there would be zero tolerance for any intimidation or attacks against truck drivers or other road users during the planned shutdown.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that on Tuesday there had been three separate incidents where trucks were set alight.

She said in the first incident a 36-year-old man had been standing at the corner of Neptune and Alumina streets in the Coega IDZ with his truck.

“While he was waiting he saw a white VW Polo stopping in Neptune Street and four males alighted and walked towards him. He was chased away and a petrol bomb was thrown at the truck.

“The men got back into the VW Polo and drove off. The complainant was not injured but the truck was completely burnt out,” Naidu said.

The truck was empty but total damage was about R2m, she said.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was travelling in a company truck with his assistant in Old Grahamstown Road, Swartkops, when they were attacked.

“As he was about to turn into the Engen Truck Stop, he heard a loud bang.

“When he checked in his rear view mirror, he noticed a male standing next to a grey car and that the truck was on fire.

“The driver and his assistant jumped out and ran away. The truck’s load of concrete pipes was not damaged. Total damage to the truck is R2m.”

In the third incident, on Tuesday night, police responded to a report about a truck on fire at the intersection of the M14 and M19 in Perseverance.

“On arrival, a Mercedes truck belonging to SPAR was on fire. The driver of the truck was not on the scene.

“It was later established that the driver was in hospital receiving attention for burns on his arms. The truck had no load at the time of the incident. The value of truck is R1.2m.”

In all of the incidents, no suspects were arrested and cases of malicious damage to property are being investigated.

Naidu said these acts of violence were related to the shutdown.

“Operational plans are in place and key areas have been identified.

“Additional deployments of law enforcement officers were prioritised to ensure that those involved are arrested and decisively dealt with as well as to curb further disruptions and criminal activity,” Naidu said.

While ATDF have distanced themselves from the violence, Masimini said they were not backing down and that their protest would continue until a solution “that suits everyone” was reached.