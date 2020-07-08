Life-saving donations helping Bay fight pandemic

Funds donated to the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s Covid-19 fund have been used to help the metro’s hospitals through the refurbishment of wards and the provision of personal protective equipment and medical supplies.

And businesses in the city have been used to carry out the upgrades and source the supplies to ensure the money is pumped into the Bay’s economy.

That was the word on Wednesday from chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona, who thanked donors who supported its call for assistance.

Mona said when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the Bay, expert analysis showed there was a serious need for additional resources to avert a possible humanitarian crisis.

“High on the critical needs agenda was a long list of requirements, including personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers [as well as] medical supplies and consumables.

“There were decommissioned wards at the local hospitals that needed refurbishment and re-commissioning.

“It was further forecast that at its peak, the city would require an additional 5,000-bed capacity.

“One of the first activities that organised business became involved in was the refurbishment of both the Livingstone and Provincial hospitals — with an additional 135 beds,” Mona said.

She said a joint operations committee had been established in March under the leadership of the chamber’s president, Dr Andrew Muir, to co-ordinate the response to the pandemic of civil society and private-sector organisations.

Also established was the Ubuntu Covid-19 Fund, which was used as an accessible platform for financial and non-financial donations from businesses and Bay citizens.

“It must be noted that donations-in-kind were distributed to local hospitals and patient care facilities,” Mona said.

“As soon as we could accurately determine from the department of health what [its] most pressing PPE needs were, the procurement process was activated, in line with the stated objective of the donors to protect frontline health-care workers in the local public health system.

“The business chamber’s [aim] was to ensure the funds were spent in the local economy among member and non-member companies.

“The business chamber recognises the opportunities presented by the emergence of a Covid-19 economy and the importance of influencing local participation.

“It was very encouraging that some of the local suppliers had already started manufacturing PPE.

“These are some of the initiatives that the province needs to support through a stimulus fund.

“While the focus was on providing the much-needed PPE for those fighting the virus at the local facilities, it was equally important to do that in a manner that begins to stimulate the local economy,” Mona said.

Donations — of money or the provision of goods or services — can be made via a secure platform on the Business Chamber website, https://www.nmbbusinesschamber.co.za/donation

Mona said payments via card, digital wallet service Masterpass, SiD Instant EFT, and Zapper could be made.

Alternatively, EFT or cash deposits can be made using the following bank details:

Account Name: NMBBC Advocacy

Bank: Standard Bank

Account Number: 080102654

Branch Code: 051001