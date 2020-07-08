Gauteng is SA's Covid-19 epicentre, with 3,527 cases in 24 hours

Gauteng accounted for 3,527 of those new cases, meaning it has replaced the Western Cape as the province with the highest number of confirmed infections.

According to the health ministry, as of Wednesday night there are 75,015 cases in Gauteng and 73,292 in the Western Cape, which recorded 1,136 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The ministry also announced that there were 98 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. This means that there have been 3,600 total fatalities from the virus in SA.

The Western Cape remains the province with the highest numbers of deaths (2,192), followed by the Eastern Cape (582), Gauteng (478) and KwaZulu-Natal (223).

There have been 106,842, a recovery rate of 47.5%.

The figures were cased on 1,944,399 total tests, of which 36,867 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.