East Cape municipalities turn to Cogta for support

Embattled Eastern Cape municipalities have asked the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs to boost its support to help them turn the tide on years of poor audits. .

This follows the dismal outcomes received by local municipalities in the auditor-general’s 2018/2019 financial year audit report.

Only one municipality out of the province’s 39 received a clean auditor outcome.

A document presented to parliament at the end of June by deputy auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke, titled “Not much to go around, yet not the right hands at the till” to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), said the poor outcomes were compounded by a deliberate lack of accountability by the political and administrative municipal leadership in many of these struggling municipalities, where there were no consequences for maladministration.

Cogta MEC Xoleli Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said the MEC had held a virtual special meeting with mayors and municipal managers of the province as well as SA Local Government Association (Salga), provincial Treasury and the AG on Tuesday.

Komisa said Nqatha had voiced his unhappiness about the performance of the province’s municipalities and the disdain for public funds.

“MEC Nqatha emphasised that it is the responsibility of all those in both political and administrative leadership of the municipalities to ensure that principles of good governance and sound financial management are adhered to.

“[He] also emphasised the need to professionalise government and ensuring that people focus on their roles as duly mandated by the constitution of the republic,” Komisa said.

Nelson Mandela Bay also received a dismal report from the AG, earning its eighth consecutive qualified audit opinion.

AG Kimi Makwetu said instability, poor consequence management and ineffective control systems earned the metro its qualified audit opinion.

Poor financial records and a R16.5bn irregular expenditure bill dating back to 2002 were also cited in the AG’s report.

Komisa said municipalities had acknowledged their failures and pledged to improve their audit outcomes moving forward.

“The municipalities further requested that Cogta, provincial Treasury and Salga should enforce their support to the municipalities in order for them to get out of the red zone they are in.

“The provincial Treasury reported that it had a plan in place to assist all municipalities that received a disclaimer and adverse opinions.

“To this effect, all municipalities will report monthly to both Cogta and provincial Treasury on the progress on audit action plans for effective support to be provided immediately where necessary,” Komisa said.