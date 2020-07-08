Dis-Chem to challenge Competition Tribunal's fine

Dis-Chem will appeal the Competition Tribunal's finding that the pharmacy was guilty of excessively increasing its mask prices during the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after the tribunal yesterday ordered Dis-Chem to pay a fine of R1,2m after being found guilty of contravening the Competition Act by charging excessive prices for face mask.

It was found that Dis-Chem hiked its mask prices by between 43% and 261% on the day SA recorded its first case of coronavirus in March.

On average, the pharmacy increased the price of 50 units of 50PC surgical masks from R43,47 in February to R156,95 in March while the 5PC surgical masks increased by 43% in the same period.

Dis-Chem yesterday said it was disappointed by the guilty finding and was adamant that the increases were a reaction "in a responsible manner to the disruptions to the market" and said the pharmacy would take it on appeal.

"We reiterate that Dis-Chem did not charge an excessive price for face masks. Like everybody else, we were challenged to find supply because of the unprecedented global scale of the disaster and the unprecedented rapid rise in demand for masks," Dis-Chem Pharmacies CEO Ivan Saltzman said.

"Our imperative was to obtain masks to meet customer demand, even though our local suppliers had no available stock and we had to pay higher prices to import millions of masks. There is no avoiding the commercial need to cover these higher input costs."