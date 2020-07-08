Anni Dewani's father lashes SA over claim that honeymoon killer Zola Tonga is heading for freedom

Slain Swedish bride Anni Dewani’s family has slammed SA's justice system after reports that one of her killers could be released from jail at the end of the month.

Zola Tongo, who chauffeured Anni and her British husband, Shrien Dewani, during their honeymoon in Cape Town, is serving an 18-year jail sentence for his role in the murder.

Anni’s body was found with a bullet wound to the neck in Tongo’s abandoned car in Khayelitsha on the morning of November 14 2010. Tongo confessed that Dewani gave him R15,000 to find hitmen to kill Anni.

Tongo, who was sentenced shortly after the murder, said he hired Xolile Mngeni and Mziwamadoda Qwabe to carry out the hit. Both hitmen got lengthy jail sentences, but Mngeni has since died.

Dewani was extradited and stood trial in the high court in Cape Town but was discharged because of a lack of evidence.