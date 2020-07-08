News

ANC KZN loses provincial spokesperson to Covid-19

By Zimasa Matiwane - 08 July 2020
ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Ricardo Mthembu with ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli. Mthembu died on Wednesday
Image: Orrin Singh

Former KwaDukuza mayor and ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader Ricardo Mthembu died on Wednesday.

According to ANC insiders, he was admitted to hospital and was in an intensive care unit for a few days.

Following the May 8 elections, Mthembu left his role as mayor of KwaDukuza Municipality, a position he had occupied for eight years, and was deployed to serve as a member of the provincial legislature.

He was a member of the provincial executive council of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and was later appointed party spokesperson for the province.

The party is expected to release a statement later on Wednesday.

X