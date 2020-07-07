We are not anarchists, National Taxi Association tells parliament

The National Taxi Association (NTA) on Tuesday told the parliamentary portfolio committee on transport that the industry is at risk of collapse if proper mitigation efforts are not made soon.

The association was speaking during a virtual meeting chaired by Mosebenzi Zwane, who assured the taxi industry leaders that he intended to hear their concerns and try to bring about an amicable solution.

NTA president Francis Masitsa said they were thankful to the Covid-19 pandemic for finally enabling them to secure an audience with transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who he claimed has never been interested in sitting down with them.

“The minister has been absent and missing in action. The total shutdown had a very serious knock-on effect on the taxi industry. During level 5, taxis did not operate - only about 10% operated for transporting essential workers,” Masitsa told the committee.

“You can imagine the shortfall that the taxi industry had incurred. We have continued to engage in an honest and sincere way with the minister and the department.”