Warning on social gatherings as Bay cases rise

Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has cautioned residents about the rapid spread of Covid-19.

This comes after recent statistics highlighted the increase in Covid-19 cases in Kwazakhele.

The township had recorded a total of 674 cases by July 4 following other hotspots in the city, namely, Uitenhage with 706 cases, KwaNobuhle with 704 cases and Motherwell with 1,305 cases.

Buyeye urged residents to refrain from social gatherings which he said contributed to the rapid spread of Covid-19.

He cautioned that with the rise in infections at Kwazakhele and KwaNobuhle, the metro’s health care system could soon collapse if residents did not change their behaviour.

“Each one of us knows of someone who has been infected or died,” Buyeye said.

“It is no longer a virus that is far from us, we all know someone. Covid-19 is real.

“We are once again appealing to our residents to adhere to the safety measures as our city is a hotspot.

“We will not get tired of repeating the messages that we have been sending to them because at this moment there is no other prevention option.”