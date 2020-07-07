Warning on social gatherings as Bay cases rise
Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has cautioned residents about the rapid spread of Covid-19.
This comes after recent statistics highlighted the increase in Covid-19 cases in Kwazakhele.
The township had recorded a total of 674 cases by July 4 following other hotspots in the city, namely, Uitenhage with 706 cases, KwaNobuhle with 704 cases and Motherwell with 1,305 cases.
Buyeye urged residents to refrain from social gatherings which he said contributed to the rapid spread of Covid-19.
He cautioned that with the rise in infections at Kwazakhele and KwaNobuhle, the metro’s health care system could soon collapse if residents did not change their behaviour.
“Each one of us knows of someone who has been infected or died,” Buyeye said.
“It is no longer a virus that is far from us, we all know someone. Covid-19 is real.
“We are once again appealing to our residents to adhere to the safety measures as our city is a hotspot.
“We will not get tired of repeating the messages that we have been sending to them because at this moment there is no other prevention option.”
Covid-19 Disaster Management Forum chair Shane Brown said: “While four areas seem to be the major hotspots at the moment, one must not take their eyes off from the entire map.
“We have learnt and seen that any area can fast develop into a hotspot as this virus is spreading and is spreading rapidly.
“The danger is that some patients who are actually Covid-19 positive do not show symptoms and they can infect others, while some people do not quarantine after taking a test.
“They carry on like nothing has happened and infect other people through these social gatherings that we have seen taking place with concern.”
He said the different interventions implemented by the metro including community forums showed that residents from Motherwell were now adhering to the safety measures.
“We are calling on residents everywhere to adhere to strict safety measures.
“Though your area might not be a hotspot today, things could change tomorrow if residents do now follow the safety measures.
“That is why we are appealing to every resident to take full responsibility for their own lives and those of loved ones,” Brown said.