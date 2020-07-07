Truck drivers down tools in Swartkops

Truck drivers in Nelson Mandela Bay have opted to down tools in support of the nationwide truckers’ protest and have gathered outside the Swartkops truck stop to demonstrate against the hiring of foreign nationals.

All Truck Driver’s Foundation representative Xolani Masimini said the 50 or so drivers were staging a peaceful demonstration and they were not blocking any trucks from entering or leaving the premises.

“It’s been years we’ve been begging government to intervene and stop truck companies from only hiring foreign nationals and give us jobs too.

“We are not xenophobic we are not hateful, but many of us are unemployed while people from outside the country enjoy the benefits of a job,” Masimini said.

He denied reports they had blocked the N2 and said their demonstration was about bringing attention to the plight.

“The police are here, they can see we are not burning tyres, not beating people up and not causing any damage to anyone’s property.

We just want the attention of government, and we want an answer,” he said.

Masimini said some foreign nationals were undocumented, and because of that it was easy for companies to exploit them and pay them lowest wages.