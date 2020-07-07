Teacher nominated for youth agency board post

A Nelson Mandela Bay special needs teacher is one of just 30 people shortlisted to fill vacancies on the National Youth Development Agency board.

The list was released on Friday by a joint parliamentary committee comprising members of the women, youth and people with disabilities portfolio committee and the select committee on health and social services.

The youth agency board has seven vacancies, after the term of members of the previous board expired in May.

Speaking to the Herald on Monday, Janneke Pretorius, 29, said she was grateful the joint committee had seen her potential among a large pool of seasoned youth development activists and capable young leaders.

“The interviews won’t be easy but I look forward to the process and will do my best to represent the Eastern Cape well.

“The [agency] is a powerful vehicle that can change the lives of many young entrepreneurs.

“I hope to play my part in taking the agency from strength to strength,” she said.

Pretorius is a teacher and head of department at the Merryvale School for Special Needs in Mangold Park, Port Elizabeth.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in education (intermediate phase) from Nelson Mandela Bay University.

“I have also done upskilling short courses in sport, health and information technology to compliment my career and intend to do an honours degree next year,” Pretorius said.

“I believe lifelong learning is a must in these times [we] young people face today.

“We need to continue educating ourselves and inspiring others to do so as well, to change the socioeconomic situation of our country.”

Pretorius said her job at the special needs school provided her with invaluable experience and knowledge that she would be able to share with the board on a development level about pupils, people with disabilities and women.

“I consider myself a friendly, easy-going person who gets along well with others.

“I typically forge good relationships in the workplace and believe I could be a team player on the board.

“However, naturally as a teacher I believe in discipline, principles and abiding by the rule of law and would always ensure to advocate against ill-discipline, corruption and mismanagement wherever I am requested to serve with purpose.”

Pretorius said after she had done community outreach programmes in Walmer Township, young people told her about the youth agency vacancies and encouraged her to apply.

“I am at a stage in my life where I want to contribute meaningfully to the lives of young people on a broader scale and the [agency] creates the perfect platform to reach out to a larger audience and play my part to help grow SA,” Pretorius said.