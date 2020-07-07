Over 270,000 arrested for breaking lockdown rules: Bheki Cele

More than 270,000 people were arrested for contravening the lockdown regulations in the past three months, police minister Bheki Cele revealed in parliament.

BusinessLIVE reported that of the 276,607 arrested since the declaration of the national state of disaster at the end of March until June 19, 22,815 have paid admission of guilt fines and 199,677 are scheduled to appear in court or pay an admission of guilt fine.

The minister was responding to a question by ANC MP Shahidabibi Shaikh.

Concern was raised about the number of people being kept in SA’s already overcrowded jails as remand detainees because they are not able to afford admission of guilt fines or bail - even though the offences for which they were arrested are very minor.

“At the onset of lockdown level 5, compliance levels improved. As the regulations were enforced, however, the contravention of regulations was still high,” said Cele.