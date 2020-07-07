More than 2,500 people in Gauteng hospitals with Covid-19

More than 2,500 people are in hospital in Gauteng due to Covid-19, the provincial government said on Tuesday.

This comes as the number of cases in Gauteng continues to rise. As of Monday - the latest available figures - there are 66,891 cases, with 19,779 recoveries and 403 deaths.

In total, 35,909 contacts have been traced, of which 22,807 have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have therefore been de-isolated.