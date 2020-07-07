Man gets life for double murder of his girlfriend and her cousin

Double murder accused Moses Mahlangu, 33, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend and his friend's girlfriend last year.

He was sentenced on Monday. Sowetan had reported that Charles Mncayi of Mayfield in Daveyton, in the East Rand, had been left distraught after his childhood friend bludgeoned Mncayi's pregnant girlfriend and her cousin on November 21.

Moloko Mosena, 26, who was pregnant and her cousin Nthabiseng Mosena, 24, were found dead in November in a shack owned by Mncayi.

Nthabiseng's boyfriend, Moses Mahlangu, was suspected for the double murder and was subsequently arrested.