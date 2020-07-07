'Discontinue 2020 academic year': survey of parents and pupils

With more parents returning to work full time, more than 60% of respondents said they were concerned about leaving their children at home without proper care. A total of 39% of respondents believe crèche or childcare facilities should open their doors to cater for parents who have to return to work.

“Having lost a significant portion of the school year to the lockdown, 68% of parents and pupils believe the school year should be repeated in 2021. Youth aged 16 to 24 years feel even more strongly about this, with 71% arguing that the pandemic cost too much time and that the school year should be repeated.

“There is particular concern around the matriculants of 2020 and their ability to successfully complete their grade 12 year, given the amount of lost teaching days.

"Most respondents agree the academic year should be repeated. A total of 63% of respondents believe the current academic year should be cancelled, while an overwhelming 72% believe the start of the 2021 academic year will be delayed,” the survey found.