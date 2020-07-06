WATCH | Dagga Couple's Julian Stobbs' last podcast hours before his death

The Dagga Couple's Julian “Jules” Stobbs died hours after he hosted his last podcast, for which fans of the show and many others will remember him.

The podcast is a weekly show that airs every Thursday, discussing local and international cannabis news, views and trends. The last show featured American cannabis rights activist Steve DeAngelo, and Stobbs can be seen in his element, drinking beer and laughing.

Stobbs died on Friday after he was shot in an armed robbery in Lanseria, Gauteng.

According to a statement shared on Facebook, Stobbs died at the scene. His partner, Myrtle Clarke, was unharmed and the attackers made off with two cellphones and two laptops.

“The cannabis community is mourning the passing of our hero. The family is requesting that the public respect their privacy and allow Myrtle and the family some space during this difficult time. Thank you for the outpouring of love we have already received,” the statement read.