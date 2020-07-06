North West MEC dies of 'Covid pneumonia'

North West cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Gordon Kegakilwe has died of a Covid-19 related illness.

North West premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro announced on Monday that Kegakilwe passed away on Monday after a "short and serious illness".

“Kegakilwe was admitted with Covid pneumonia yesterday [Sunday] afternoon at the Vryburg Private Hospital and was immediately put on oxygen; and a decision was taken this morning to transfer him to a medical facility in Klerksdorp,” said Mokgoro in a statement late on Monday.

“He was transported from Vryburg to Klerksdorp in an ambulance. Upon arrival in Klerksdorp, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite all the efforts by the medical personnel, he succumbed and lost his life.”

Paying tribute to the MEC, Mokgoro said Kegakilwe “had distinguished himself as one of the finest to have come from the ranks of the governing African National Congress and a tried and tested leader”.