Accommodation crisis for Limpopo school as more grades return

A primary school in Limpopo with collapsed classrooms will only be able to accommodate grade 7 pupils due to lack of space.

Ratjeke Primary School at Ratjeke village in Bolobedu outside Modjadjiskloof, which was burned allegedly by community members during a protest last year and later destroyed, has only five mobile classrooms for almost 300 pupils.

According to a teacher who wished to remain anonymous told Sowetan that the situation in the school needs an immediate attention for the safety of the pupils.

"Today we are going to orientate the grade 5 and 6 on social distancing, but once they are done we will release them because there is no space for them. The destroyed two school blocks were built by the community in the 60s and department has been promising to provide new buildings, but nothing is forthcoming," said the teacher.

He added that school only received 29 face masks for the entire learners.