Four suspects arrested after off-duty cop stoned to death in Khayelitsha

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of an off-duty policeman at his home in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on June 7 2020.

Police said Constable Mzuvukile Emanuel Hlahleni, 26, was allegedly stoned to death by members of his girlfriend's family and the community after a protracted argument between the couple.

The Hawks National Priority Violence Crimes (NPVC) teams traced and arrested the suspects who included two 17-year-old minors.

They were arrested on Friday.

The four suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of murder.

Hlahleni was attached to the Steenberg SAPS.