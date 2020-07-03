The schools of lost hope

Two Port Elizabeth schools that once serviced thousands of New Brighton youngsters — and which were earmarked for community development — have been carried off brick by brick by the residents, with only the skeletons remaining.

The destruction of Thamsanqa and Thubelihle high schools has now gutted hopes of developing them as a hostel and gym for rugby stars from the townships.

With no-one taking responsibility for maintenance or security, the schools have been reduced to empty shells as government officials point fingers at each other.

With missing windows and roofs, ripped out electrical cables and paperwork strewn across the floor, the buildings have been rendered useless.

Community member Eezie Fana said the destruction was carried out two weekends ago.

“They [residents] started carrying away [Tamsamqa, bit by bit,] on the Friday and by the Saturday there was nothing left,” Fana said.

A Herald team that visited the site, saw people breaking down the school buildings, hammering bricks out of the walls and stripping away sections of the water pipes.

“It is not safe here for anyone any more,” Fana said.

“It is very sad and upsetting to see the state the school is in.

“What about the learners and teachers — they were sent to a different school but look at the mess that has been left behind.

“The department of education doesn’t care about these children,” Fana said.

At Thubelihle, a few metres away, a resident stands guard to protect what is left of the school.

The man, 34, who did not want to give his name, said he wanted to help preserve the school for the community but it was certain members of the same community who were destroying the buildings.

“It is important for us to have places that serve the community at large, but this is heartbreaking to see what has been done here,” the man said.

Theo Pieterse, who has been coaching rugby in the townships for more than four decades, said it was very sad to see what had happened to the schools, which he along with other stakeholders had hoped to transform into hostels, gyms and training areas for upcoming rugby stars.

Pieterse, who coaches rugby at Ithembelihle Comprehensive School, said it was very sad to see what was happening.

He said no-one had been looking after the schools after they shut their doors as part of the department of education’s rationalisation programme, in which smaller schools are merged with another school

“There is so much [sporting] talent out there in the townships [but] nobody looks after what we have serving the community,” Pieterse said.