SAA staff ask for voluntary severance packages

Unions at the embattled SAA accuse each other of ulterior motives which are against the interest of the workers as four unions indicate their readiness to sign severance packages.

The severance packages put on the table by the department of public enterprises will see more than 3,000 workers losing their jobs, as the current business rescue plan will see the national airline making way for a smaller one which would absorb only about 1,000 of SAA's 4,700 employees.

SA Transport Workers Union (Satawu), National Transport Movement (NTM), Aviation Union of Southern Africa (Ausa) and Solidarity have indicated that they're ready to take up the deal which the department would fund to the tune of R2.2bn.

NTM has accused Numsa of behaving like a political party while ignoring the interest of workers who had not been paid full salaries since April.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and its voting partners the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the SAA Pilots Association hold a different view on the matter.