SA passes 9,000 Covid-19 cases in single day as deaths climb by 108

The ministry also announced that the death toll had increased to 2,952 after 108 Covid-19 related fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours. Of the new cases, three were in the Northern Cape, eight in the Eastern Cape, 29 in the North West, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal and 58 in the Western Cape.

There have also been 86,298 recoveries recorded, a recovery rate of 48.7%.

This was based on 1,745,153 tests across the country, of which 39,025 were reported in the most recent 24-hour cycle.