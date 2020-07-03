Police fire shots at robbery suspects in Central

Three suspects allegedly involved in a robbery at a business escaped unscathed after police fired shots at them while they were spotted in a vehicle in Central.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said members of the police anti-gang unit had received information at about 10.45am on Friday that a white Mercedes-Benz that had allegedly been used in a business robbery in Zwide had been seen in Central.

“The members proceeded to Central, where they spotted the vehicle fitting the description at the robots at the corners of Russell Road and Rink Street,” Naidu said.

According to Naidu, one of the police officers got out of their vehicle and cautiously approached the Mercedes-Benz.

“The back passenger pointed a firearm at the member and the vehicle sped off with three occupants inside,” Naidu said.

The police officer had fired shots at the vehicle, but, the suspects had escaped, Naidu said.