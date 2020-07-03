Pharmacy staff fearful of Covid-19

"When there is a positive test received, all staff are again screened by the qualified nursing sister on site and close contacts are immediately tested and isolated until their results are received," she said.

However, employees including cashiers, consultants and merchandisers at the two branches, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Sowetan that they were worried about their safety.

An employee scheduled to return to work this week said they were still unsure if they had fully recovered from Covid-19.

"My manager reminded me the other day that I'm expected back at work because my 14 days of isolation are lapsing. It seems they don't care about us and our health, they just want us back at work."

Another employee said: "I don't know if I still have Covid-19 or not but as per my manager's orders I'm back at work."

Another employee who was also back at work said: "I don't know what to touch or not because I'm not sure if I've fully recovered."

Employees also expressed concerns that their managers had on numerous occasions disinfected the store by themselves after an employee tested positive. "Our manager would shut the shop and fumigate it himself and two hours later we are back in business."

Dis-Chem did not respond to Sowetan's questions about this.

Employees also complained about being made to pay R500 should their Covid-19 test return negative, claiming others had opted not to test as a result, even though they suspected they could have been in contact with colleagues who tested positive.

"Dis-Chem has instituted a token charge of R500, well below the cost price, to discourage arbitrary demands for testing at a time when the country's healthcare providers and laboratories are already overloaded," Eliasov-Barker said.