Fita heads back to court to appeal against ruling that tobacco remains banned

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) on Friday applied for leave to appeal against the ruling by the Pretoria high court that the sale of tobacco products should remain banned during the lockdown.

Last Friday, a full bench of the high court dismissed Fita's application to set aside the regulation banning the sale of tobacco products. The court held that cigarettes were not essential.

“Many products and services were prohibited during the lockdown in so far as they were defined as non-essential. Many industries were restricted as a goal of curbing and managing the pandemic.

“Differential or preferential treatment for tobacco products and/or the tobacco industry therefore cannot be countenanced, as tobacco products were simply not considered to be essential,” the full bench said in its judgment.

In its application on Friday, Fita said the court erred in its formulation and definition of the meaning and threshold for “necessary” within the meaning of section 27 of the Disaster Management Act.

It also said the court erred in not finding that the regulations under consideration were not rational or necessary within the meaning of section 27 of the act.