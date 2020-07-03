Doctor fears for his life as pandemic heads towards its peak in Gauteng

The fear of losing one’s job has also led to people not disclosing their status, the doctor said.

“With a lot of people having lost their jobs since lockdown, more and more are fearful that they will lose theirs should they be off work for the 14 days of self-quarantine and opt not to disclose,” Simama said.

He said infections had also increased during the winter.

“With winter upon us, there have been a lot of patients consulting for what seems like a regular common cold, but upon further probing and testing more and more people have tested positive (for the coronavirus).

“Patients come through thinking they’re just having a cold, but unfortunately this puts even more people (both other patients and us health personnel) at risk.”

As someone who comes into contact with a lot of people, Simama says he fears contracting the virus and infecting his loved ones.

“I’ve been on an emotional roller-coaster in the past two weeks with more downs than ups. With more and more positive results coming through, I am getting even more fearful for my life, my staff, my family and even other patients that come through to the practice.

“As much as I do my best to keep myself protected, there is always that chance that I will catch this virus too. I’ve had sleepless nights thinking about what seems to be inevitable, being infected by the virus.”