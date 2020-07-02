Tourism and insurance industries head to court in heated battle over Covid-19 claims

Let the courts decide. That’s what the huge stand-off between insurance companies and their hospitality clients - over whether the “notifiable disease” wording in business interruption policies covers their lockdown losses - has come to.

Santam, South Africa’s largest insurer, and insurance claims consultants Insurance Claims Africa, are jointly seeking legal clarity on whether clauses along the lines of “an outbreak of an infectious or contagious disease occurring within 50 kilometres of the business” cover the huge losses businesses have suffered since being forced to shut down at midnight on March 26.

The problem is the court date set down is September 1, and by then many guest houses, which still can’t open for leisure guests, according to the tourism minister, will have closed down.

“We can probably only survive for another month or six weeks,” said William van der Riet of Cathedral Peak Hotel in the Drakensberg at a virtual media conference hosted by Insurance Claims Africa and the Tourism Business Council on Wednesday.

The hotel was established by his father 81 years ago and has been run by the family since then, currently with a staff of 200. “Our overheads are R800,000 to R1m a month and we still don’t have an income, nor do we know when we will get one,” Van der Riet said.

“I have put my personal money into the business; we owe R7m to R8m and we have maxed out our credit.”

Meg Fargher of Budmarsh Country Lodge in Magaliesburg painted a similarly bleak picture.

“We have no cash and no income; we owe our creditors R600,000 and Eskom is threatening to cut our electricity.

“What do we say to our staff? They don’t understand that there is simply no money left … “Should we tell them to go and ask Santam?”

To the guest houses and restaurants which understandably assumed that the contagious disease “extension” to their business interruption insurance policy would ensure that their businesses survived the Covid-19 lockdown, the rejection of their claims has been the ultimate betrayal.

The insurers, on the other hand - including Santam, Bryte, Guardrisk, HIC and Old Mutual Insure - say it’s simply a matter of the policy not being designed to cover losses sustained during a national lockdown caused by a pandemic, and the policy wording ruling out successful claims.