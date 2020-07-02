Schools woefully unprepared for returning kids, warns union

The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA is calling for a delay in the return of the next cohort of pupils to school on July 6 because schools are not ready to receive them.



This comes in the wake of a damning national school readiness survey by the five teacher unions which paints a dire picture of the reopening of schools to grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 next week...

