WATCH | Sun gets starring role in Nasa video filmed over a decade

The US space agency's solar dynamics observatory, launched in February 2010, has captured 425-million high-resolution images of the sun, totalling around 20m gigabytes of data.

Now, to the accompaniment of a composition called Solar Observer by German electronic musician Lars Leonhard, it has arranged them into a 61-minute video showing events that include transiting planets and eruptions.

During a solar cycle, which takes around 11 years, the sun’s north and south poles swop positions and sunspots emerge.

Each second of the video contains a day's worth of images, and the last frame shows the sun on June 1 2020.

The solar observatory has three instruments that capture images at different wavelengths of light, but the video relies on only one wavelength which allows the corona - the sun’s golden outermost atmospheric layer – to be visible.

Explaining why the video contained blank frames, Nasa said: “While the observatory has kept an unblinking eye pointed toward the sun, there have been a few moments it missed.

“The dark frames in the video are caused by Earth or the moon eclipsing the observatory as they pass between the spacecraft and the sun.”

A “longer blackout” in 2016 was caused by a technical problem that took a week to fix.

“The images where the sun is off-centre were observed when the observatory was calibrating its instruments,” said Nasa.

The observatory will continue observing the sun for another decade.