South Africa’s lockdown kids flirt with suicide, risky sexual behaviour
Trapped, anxious, afraid, suicidal. This is how some SA children are feeling amid lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic.
During Child Protection Week in June, Childline SA conducted a survey with children to understand the effect the pandemic has had on them. The preliminary report, titled Amplifying Children’s Voices, details their experiences. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.