South Africa’s lockdown kids flirt with suicide, risky sexual behaviour

PREMIUM

Trapped, anxious, afraid, suicidal. This is how some SA children are feeling amid lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic.



During Child Protection Week in June, Childline SA conducted a survey with children to understand the effect the pandemic has had on them. The preliminary report, titled Amplifying Children’s Voices, details their experiences. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.