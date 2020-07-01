SCA judgment on Afrikaans at Unisa an 'enormous victory': AfriForum

AfriForum has described the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling declaring the University of South Africa’s language policy - which excludes Afrikaans as a language of learning - unconstitutional as an “enormous victory”.

AfriForum approached the SCA to appeal against an earlier ruling by the high court that supported a council and senate resolution to approve the new language policy.

In its ruling on Tuesday, the court set aside the resolution that removed Afrikaans as a language of learning and tuition at the institution.

Alana Bailey, head of cultural affairs at AfriForum, said the ruling, which came after a five-year battle, was of “enormous interest" to all Afrikaans students in the country, but also for the future of Afrikaans as a language.