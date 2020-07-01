Pretoria plane crash victim was grade 11 girl

The accident and incident investigations department of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says it has started investigating the aircraft accident in Pretoria on Tuesday in which a young woman was killed.

Hoërskool Montana announced that the person who was killed was Anika de Beer, a grade 11 learner at the school.

The school said De Beer had completed her solo flight a few days before, which had been one of her dreams.

“Our deepest condolence to Anika's parents, family, friends and everyone who loved her,” said the school.