Mettler’s R2.6m golden handshake approved

PREMIUM

Outgoing Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Johann Mettler will pocket R2.6m to vacate his post after the council agreed to the hefty golden handshake.



The councillors made the decision behind closed doors on Monday, with the R4.5m spent on legal fees for his disciplinary hearing prompting them to agree that he exit the municipality immediately...

